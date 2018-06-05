Former MGM exec to head Allegiant’s resort hotel branch

A longtime executive with MGM Resorts International is jumping to Allegiant Air to oversee the Las Vegas-based budget carrier’s shift into the hotel business, company officials said.

An artist's renderings of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Allegiant Air's first foray into the hotel and condo business in Port Charlotte, Florida. Construction is scheduled to start by fall on the $600 million beachfront resort. (Sunseeker Resorts)

Micah Richins, who previously operated MGM Grand, New York-New York and Luxor, was named this week as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Sunseeker Resorts, Allegiant’s resort hotel and condominium branch.

Richins most recently worked as chief commercial officer for MGM Resorts International.

“Micah is a seasoned leader who brings a unique depth of knowledge across the full spectrum of the hospitality industry, from customer experience and entertainment development to revenue and organizational leadership,” said John Redmond, a former CEO at MGM Grand Resorts who now works as Allegiant’s president.

Last August, Allegiant executives announced plans to build its first Sunseeker Resort in Port Charlotte, Florida, a small town on the west coast of Florida. Construction is scheduled to start by fall on the $600 million beachfront resort with a hotel, nine condominium towers and a marina spanning 22 acres.

