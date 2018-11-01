Get a free reusable holiday cup this week at Starbucks

The company debuted holiday cups in 1997. Stores will also sell seasonal brands like Peppermint Mocha and Eggnog Latte.

Starbucks 2018 Holiday Cups shown on Thursday, October 25, 2018 in Seattle. (Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

Starbucks 2018 Holiday Cups shown on Thursday, October 25, 2018 in Seattle. (Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

Starbucks 2018 Holiday Cups shown on Thursday, October 25, 2018 in Seattle. (Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

Coffee store chain Starbucks will have holiday cups available Friday.

Customers who order a holiday beverage Friday may get a limited-edition reusable red cup, according to a company statement Thursday.

Anyone who brings the cup to a store after 2 p.m. Saturday receives 50 cents off a 16-ounce holiday beverage through Jan. 7, 2019.

The company debuted holiday cups in 1997. Stores will also sell seasonal brands like Peppermint Mocha and Eggnog Latte.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.