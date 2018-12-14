Global law firm opens video game, esports division

Esports is growing industry in Las Vegas with several casino companies dedicating resources in a bid to entice a younger generation of player to their properties.

John Wayne Casagranda competes in the NHL Gaming World Championship at Esports Arena inside the Luxor casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Los fanáticos de los juegos llegan para la gran apertura de Esports Arena Las Vegas en el Luxor en Las Vegas el jueves 22 de marzo de 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Greenberg Traurig global law practice has formed a division dedicated to video game and esports law, the company announced Tuesday.

The new video game and esports group will be led by David Schulman, a technology and corporate shareholder in the firm’s Atlanta office, and by P. William Stark, and Steve Walkowiak, litigation shareholders in the firm’s Dallas office.

The group is expected to use the experience of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Gaming and Sports Law Practices, which include attorneys in the firm’s Las Vegas office.

MGM Resorts International opened its 30,000-square-foot HyperX Esports Arena at Luxor in March.

Downtown Las Vegas has the Millennial Esports Arena at Neonopolis.

Esports tournaments also are held regularly at the Downtown Grand. Other properties say they’ll be experimenting with esports at various venues.

