GRRRL Clothing celebrates opening with a world record

A women’s apparel store got off to a smashing start in downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

GRRRL Clothing founder Kortney Olson set a world record for the fastest time to crush three watermelons. (@KortneyOlson/Twitter)

A clothing store got off to a smashing start on Friday. GRRRL Clothing celebrated its grand opening in downtown Las Vegas last weekend in style.

Founder Kortney Olson set a world record for the fastest time to crush three watermelons between her thighs, finishing in 7.63 seconds.

The previous record was held by Olga Liashchuk of Ukraine, according to Guinness World Records.

GRRL Clothing is a women’s athletic apparel store and aims to “bring together an army of women to fight for each other, like family, to collectively create a world where women are free and liberated to be their best versions of themselves.”