Las Vegas expected to have fastest rising home values in US

A for sale sign is seen at a Las Vegas home in this file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Business Press)

Las Vegas is forecast to have the fastest rising home values in the country next year, according to a new report.

The estimated median home value in the Las Vegas area is expected to reach $247,331 in September 2018, up 5.9 percent from September 2017, according to home-listing service Zillow.

That’s the fastest forecasted rise among the 30-plus metro areas listed in the report.

Nationally, Zillow expects home values to climb 3.1 percent in the next year.

Las Vegas home prices have already been rising at among the fastest rates nationally.

According to a report last week from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, Las Vegas-area home prices were up 8.6 percent year-over-year in August, second-fastest among 20 metro areas listed in the report.

Seattle led the pack at 13.2 percent. Nationally, prices were up 6.1 percent.

