Intellectual property concerns draw protesters to security show

A group of about 20 people protested outside a security trade show on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.

Protestors stand outside of the International Security Conference & Exposition, also known as ISC West, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 12, 2018. ISC West is the largest security industry trade show in the U.S. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

The protesters said they belong to The Alliance to Stop IP Violations, a group that accuses specific companies in attendance at ISC West of stealing intellectual property, or IP, from other companies.

Group representatives did not offer any proof of companies stealing property. The group’s website did not also elaborate on its allegations.

One protester, recruiter T.A. Bastidino, said group members flew in from out of state and had picketed other events.

“We’re looking out for small businesses,” the 25-year-old from Orlando said.

Protesters outside the Sands Expo Center, which hosted ISC West, chanted, “Thieves inside, respect patent laws.”

A representative of ISC West, the largest security trade show in the U.S., did not address the group’s accusations against specific companies in a statement.

“ISC events management and Reed Exhibitions respect the IP rights of others and expects all exhibitors to do the same,” said Will Wise, Reed Exhibitions group vice president of security events portfolio, in a statement.

