Business

Is Walmart open on New Year’s Day?

By Patricia Battle AMG-TheStreet
December 31, 2024 - 6:21 pm
 

Consumers appear to have increasingly warmed up to Walmart in 2024.

Especially after the retail giant cut prices on more than 7,000 items in August in an effort to attract cash-strapped shoppers who are battling inflation and higher costs of living, Walmart this year gained a leg up on its competitors in terms of sales and profit.

Walmart revealed in its third-quarter earnings report for 2024 that its net sales in the U.S. increased by roughly 5 percent year-over-year, and its U.S. operating income, which is a company’s profit after subtracting operating expenses, spiked by about 9 percent.

The increased consumer interest prompted Walmart to raise its sales expectations for fiscal year 2025, as it is betting on a strong holiday performance. The company now expects its net sales to increase by 4.8 percent to 5.1 percent, compared to the previously predicted 3.75 percent to 4.75 percent growth.

Walmart’s reveals New Year’s hours

As Walmart prepares to benefit from record consumer spending this holiday season, the retail giant is opting to stand out from its competitors with its New Year’s plans.

Instead of closing its doors on New Year’s Day and limiting hours on New Year’s Eve, Walmart will be adhering to its regular store hours on both days. However, regular hours may vary depending on store location.

The move from Walmart comes at a time when its main rival, Target, is planning to remain open on New Year’s Day but will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, earlier than its usual 10 p.m. closing time.

Even though Walmart will operate stores during regular hours for New Year’s, its warehouse club, Sam’s Club, will open at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve but close at 6 p.m., which is earlier than its usual 8 p.m. closing time. Sam’s Club will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

