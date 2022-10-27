64°F
Business

Las Vegas visitors paid highest room rates ever in September

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 12:51 pm
 
The downtown Las Vegas skyline at dusk on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors to Las Vegas paid the highest room rates in history last month, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday.

The average daily room rate in September was $187.18 a night — the highest average daily room rate since April’s $176.97 when the city hosted the National Football League Draft. Rates on the Strip were $199.49 a night with downtown Las Vegas rates at $117.95. Rates were 20.1 percent higher than they were in September 2021 and 36.5 percent higher than in prepandemic September 2019.

Kevin Bagger, vice president of the LVCVA Research Center, said visitors flocked to Las Vegas on weekends for the Life Is Beautiful festival, the iHeartRadio festival, the season-opening Las Vegas Raiders game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin Super Middleweight boxing match.

September also featured the traditional end-of-summer Labor Day weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

