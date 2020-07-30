Lyft, Sixt partner in rental car service in Las Vegas

Lyft and rental car company Sixt have partnered to offer drivers the ability to rent vehicles straight from the ride-hailing company’s app beginning in August.

Erika Roxin, left, Izzy Navaro and Jaime Finnigan wait for their driver at ride-hailing companies pick up area at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The service will initially be offered in Las Vegas, Seattle and Miami, with planned expansion to other U.S. cities.

“Partnering with SIXT enables us to rapidly expand the reach of our rentals in a time when customers are looking for hassle-free and intuitive transportation solutions,” Cal Lankton, Lyft’s vice president of fleet and global operations, said in a statement. “With our vision for car rentals, we are offering a completely integrated, frictionless, and transparent experience for transportation that renters have come to love.”

Drivers can pick the car they want and use it for a predetermined amount of time. Once the user is finished with the rental, Lyft will provide a $10 ride credit toward transporting the driver home from the Sixt location where he or she dropped off the car.

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols and the ability to pick the exact make and model of vehicle, the rental process features contactless pickup and drop-off. Sixt also implemented enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures at its locations to ensure customers and employees are in a safe, disinfected environment.

“As a matter of principle, Sixt pursues a partnership approach to meet the challenges of modern mobility,” Sebastian Birkel, president Sixt United States, said in a statement.

