Major logistics company to build 2 valley distribution centers

A major logistics company has plans to build two new distribution centers in North Las Vegas. Pictured is an unrelated DHL Express location in Las Vegas. (DHL Express)

A major logistics company plans to build two distribution centers in North Las Vegas that will create nearly 500 jobs.

DHL Supply Chain’s two facilities, which will total about 800,000 square feet, are expected to be complete by late 2025, according to the company. They are expected to generate $57.7 million in tax revenue over 10 years.

The company was approved this month to receive $1.7 million in tax abatements from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

According to a GOED news release, DHL Supply Chain is projected to hire for 494 positions in the first two years of operation with an average hourly wage of $24.79. The number of jobs should grow to 524 within five years.

The company also is expected to invest $20.4 million in capital equipment in the first two years of operation and generate over $57.7 million in tax revenue over the 10-year abatement period, according to the news release.

DHL Supply Chain isn’t hiring yet as the company is still working on construction, said Carl DeLuca, DHL Supply Chain’s head of real estate solution,s Americas.

“We targeted the North Las Vegas submarket for its abundant workforce talent and distribution capabilities,” DeLuca said in an emailed statement. “We expect construction to be completed in late 2025 and at that time we will have a better picture of hiring plans based on our customers’ operational needs.”

It’s expected that one of the distribution centers will be 450,000 square feet and the other center will be 350,000 square feet, according to information submitted to the state.

In addition to the DHL Supply Chain getting a $1.7 million abatement, GOED also awarded a $11.5 million abatement in March to Vantage Data Centers NV11 for the company to build a data center facility in Storey County. The company expects to hire 27 people within five years of operation, invest $150 million in capital equipment and generate $82.5 million in tax revenue over a 10 year period.

