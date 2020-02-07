MSG Sphere design upgrades boost total cost to $1.66B

The Madison Square Garden Company said the cost of the state-of-the-art entertainment venue at The Venetian will climb, but improvements will enhance the guest experience.

An exterior rendering of MSG Sphere at The Venetian. The state-of-the-art venue, which will be 366-feet tall and 516-feet wide. (The Madison Square Garden Company)

The cost of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian will rise an estimated 38 percent to $1.66 billion, representatives of The Madison Square Garden Co. said Friday.

The state-of-the-art 17,000-seat entertainment venue being built east of the Sands Expo Center at The Venetian is expected to open in 2021.

Company representatives said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call that the cost increase is a result of design changes that have added enhancements to the building that “will greatly improve the venue, along with the overall guest experience.”

The company said the detailed design changes have moved from a schematic phase to detailed construction drawings, providing a better foundation for estimating costs and adding substantial progress to the project.

Company officials also said they expect the enhancements will lead to a higher return on investment when the project is completed.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is contributing $75 million toward the additional costs.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The Sphere is a joint project of Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.