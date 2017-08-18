Nevada is ready for self driving cars, official says

Experts disagree on exactly when Las Vegas will see self-driving cars, but state officials say Nevada’s policies are ready for their commercial debut.

The Nevada Legislature passed a bill June 16 that allows for the testing and operations of fully autonomous vehicles, whenever they come onto the market.

The bill also clarifies the legal authority for those testing and operating the self-driving vehicles and authorizes the commercial use of fully-autonomous vehicles.

Dan Langford, innovation director of the Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility, said the public-private partnership helped bring together industry players to help guide the legislation, which was recently signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

“We created the business environment to allow that to happen,” he said. “The regulations around that legislation will be developed in the next six to 12 months.”

Langford said Nevada was the first state to enact any autonomous vehicle legislation, and is set to keep ahead of most other states as the autonomous vehicle industry grows.

“From an economic development perspective, it’s important to enable success,” he said. “We don’t want to have something in our regulations in the way of enabling a business to do what they need to do safely. But we try to smooth the pathway as much as possible.”

The legislation is not perfect, Langford said. It’s impossible to predict where the autonomous industry will go when the technology is not yet commercialized. But the legislation does its best to accommodate for any direction the technology may go.

“Our crystal ball isn’t always working so well, and there’s always unexpected turns in the industry that we don’t anticipate,” he said. “If things change, then we’ll need to amend legislation again. But I think as it stands, there’s not a whole lot that we can foresee that needs changing. It’s not until people start doing it that we’ll spot some cracks.”

