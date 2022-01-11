Nevada nonprofits seek piece of $30M state aid

More than 330 nonprofits in the Silver State applied for a grant program funded by the state’s American Rescue Plan allocation.

Ceylan Ozdemir left, and, Ciara Garden, both volunteers from Lincoln Dynamic Foundation, display diapers for clients, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 330 nonprofit organizations requested $445 million in funding from a state program to help their organizations provide educational, health, housing services and more in Nevada, according to a state news release.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said 337 nonprofits statewide applied for the $30 million “Community Recovery Grant” program, created to use American Rescue Plan dollars to support existing nonprofits in providing direct and immediate community services.

In general, nonprofits’ operating budgets were hit hard by the pandemic because there was more need generated. At the same time, there were fewer opportunities for fundraising in 2020.

Sisolak and state officials responded in December by creating the grant fund. Applications were accepted until Jan. 3 and individual grant awards will go in front of the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee for approval in February.

“The response to this program has been overwhelming and I want to thank all our non-profits who put together thoughtful applications during the holiday period,” Sisolak said in a Jan. 4 news release. “We put out a call for $30 million and from what we are seeing, the expertise provided by Nevada’s non-profits is in great demand.”

Funds are not eligible to be used to support operations or infrastructure needs for nonprofits, according to the release. Instead, priority will be given to nonprofits with applications aimed at helping increase their services. Projects encouraged involved schools and student success, health, jobs, child care and housing.

Not all applicants will meet the U.S. Treasury’s requirements for funding, the state said. Nevada officials also said it will ensure projects do not receive duplicate funding by local or other entities.

A panel will evaluate and score applications taking into account their urgency, purpose and effectiveness, number of people served, where and how services will be provided, and whether the grant complies with federal guidelines for distributing pandemic aid.

