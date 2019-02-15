Payless ShoeSource to close all Nevada stores

Payless Shoesource (Getty Images)

Nevadans will soon have one fewer shoe-buying option.

Payless ShoeSource will close all of its approximately 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico as part a retail liquidation, a Payless spokesperson told the Review-Journal Friday.

The company has at least 16 locations in the Las Vegas area, according to its website.

Payless expects all stores to remain open “until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May,” the spokesman said in a statement.

E-commerce operations are “winding down.”

The spokesperson said the liquidation process does not affect the company’s franchise operations or its Latin American stores.

