The four-day event, which isn’t open to the public, is centered around products associated with cars and trucks.

Conventioneers check out cars at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers check out the Toyo Tires booth at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bruce Duncan of Canada takes a photo of a custom truck at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

David Fortuna of North Branch, Minn. takes a selfie at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers check out cars at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bill Brinkworth and his son Dylan, 11, prepare their car at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Their 1973 Datsun 240 named "Saisei" is part of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Aaron Sakahara of Sacramento, Calif., left, shows his 1959 Buick Invicta to Michael Anderson of Sacramento and Catherine Roberts of Memphis, Tenn. promoting Memphis Audio at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Cars perform at the Ford Out Front performance demonstration track at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers check out BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings booth at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Gary Peltzer of Scottsdale, Ariz., drives a simulator with the help of Zach Davis at the Power Stop Performance Upgrade Brake Kits booth at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers check out a 1958 Corvette at the Covercraft booth at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Gary Grubb of Fairfield, Ohio, looks for a color for his car at the House of Kolor booth at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Specialty Equipment Market Show (SEMA) opened at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday.

SEMA organizers say more than 3,000 new automotive products are on display with more than 2,400 exhibiting companies covering an area the size of 17 football fields.

