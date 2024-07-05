Review-Journal hires Danzis to cover gaming

David Danzis comes to the Las Vegas Review-Journal from Atlantic City.

David Danzis has joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a gaming and casinos reporter.

A native of New Jersey, Danzis most recently covered gaming for Catena Media and, previously, The Press of Atlantic City. He also worked for the New Jersey Herald as a multimedia reporter .

Danzis joins reporters McKenna Ross and Richard N. Velotta in covering Nevada’s largest industry.

“Because of his years of experience covering gaming in Atlantic City, David is a great addition to the Review-Journal,” Business Editor Erin Edgemon said. “He already has contacts in Las Vegas and is hitting the ground running.”

Danzis will cover developments from major casino companies on the Strip, including Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International.

“To say I’m excited about joining the LVRJ team is an understatement,” Danzis said. “After years of covering Atlantic City and legal online gaming, I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to report on Las Vegas casinos.”

Danzis has won several awards during his career from the New Jersey Press Association, including a First Amendment Award, and the New Jersey Press Foundation for his reporting. He is a graduate of Rutgers Unviersity and the County College of Morris.