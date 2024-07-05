84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Review-Journal hires Danzis to cover gaming

Las Vegas Review-Journal employee David Danzis Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal employee David Danzis Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
After a dozen years promoting LGBTQ parties on and off the Las Vegas Strip, Eduardo Cordova fin ...
Looking for a drag show? Here are Vegas’ LGBTQ+ bars
Trump International and other properties are seen in an aerial photo on Oct. 16, 2019, in Las V ...
Trump’s Las Vegas high-rise means millions for former, and possibly future, president
Henderson City Councilman Dan Shaw during a council meeting at City Hall Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. ...
Lawsuit accuses Henderson councilman of predatory loans, presenting company as tribal entity
The unidentified guest from Middle Village, New York, hit the Mega Progressive jackpot with a r ...
Three-card poker player hits $436K jackpot at Strip casino
Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

David Danzis has joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a gaming and casinos reporter.

A native of New Jersey, Danzis most recently covered gaming for Catena Media and, previously, The Press of Atlantic City. He also worked for the New Jersey Herald as a multimedia reporter .

Danzis joins reporters McKenna Ross and Richard N. Velotta in covering Nevada’s largest industry.

“Because of his years of experience covering gaming in Atlantic City, David is a great addition to the Review-Journal,” Business Editor Erin Edgemon said. “He already has contacts in Las Vegas and is hitting the ground running.”

Danzis will cover developments from major casino companies on the Strip, including Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International.

“To say I’m excited about joining the LVRJ team is an understatement,” Danzis said. “After years of covering Atlantic City and legal online gaming, I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to report on Las Vegas casinos.”

Danzis has won several awards during his career from the New Jersey Press Association, including a First Amendment Award, and the New Jersey Press Foundation for his reporting. He is a graduate of Rutgers Unviersity and the County College of Morris.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Las Vegas
recommend 2
Las Vegas gets fired up for July 4th with fireworks, fun — PHOTOS
recommend 3
Sphere dazzles Fourth of July crowds for a 2nd year — PHOTOS
recommend 4
LETTER: $%#$ those California plates!
recommend 5
CARTOON: South Dakota celebration
recommend 6
LETTER: Mt. Charleston school situation stinks