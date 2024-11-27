RJ hires Traci Wilson as director of digital broadcast

In this role, Wilson oversees the news organization’s broadcast component — all anchors, producers and reporters — on the 7@7 newscasts.

Traci Wilson has joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal as director of digital broadcast.

Previously, Wilson was an executive producer at KLAS-TV and has over 12 years of experience in the Las Vegas market. Wilson is a three-time Emmy Award winning journalist, with her coverage winning Best Breaking News Coverage for the 1 October Las Vegas Mass Shooting and is a Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame Inductee.

“Traci is supremely qualified for this role,” said Jim Prather, vice president of digital strategy at the RJ. “Her market knowledge combined with expertise in planning and project management will help us grow and expand our digital video platforms.”

A University of Tennessee graduate, Wilson started her career on the East Coast as a video journalist for CNN.

She moved to the Las Vegas Valley in 2009 to work for KTNV-TV for two years as the 11 p.m. newscast producer. After a short time away for stints in Austin and Denver, she moved back to Las Vegas. She returned to KTNV-TV as the assistant news director for two years, before transitioning to KLAS-TV.

“Working at the Las Vegas Review Journal after spending nearly three decades in television newsrooms across the country is a tremendous opportunity,” Wilson said. “Combining the knowledge gained from my experience in TV news with the evolving digital landscape will allow us to create a top-tier news product for consumers in the digital marketplace.”

Outside of her career, Wilson has been a member of the Red Rock Search and Rescue team for five years and a coach for the Miracle League of Las Vegas for seven.

