48°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Silver becomes new GameStop, but some say hedge funds retaliating

The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 - 8:15 am
 
In a file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, Silver bullion, bars weighing five kilograms each ...
In a file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, Silver bullion, bars weighing five kilograms each, are displayed in the trading room of the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. Silver futures jumped more than 10% on Monday Feb. 1, 2021, following strong gains over the weekend.(AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)

NEW YORK — The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high.

Silver futures jumped almost 12% on Monday to over $30 per ounce following strong gains over the weekend. That exuberance spread to companies that mine precious metals, especially silver. Shares of Pan American Silver surged more than 16%, First Majestic Silver rose 25%, Hecla Mining spiked 41%, and Coeur Mining soared 35%.

On Twitter, #silversqueeze began to trend as just the latest anomaly to emerge from the “WallStreetBets” forum on Reddit.

The online army of Reddit traders have banded together for the past week to pour money into out-of-favor companies such as GameStop and AMC. In the process, they’ve done heavy damage to hedge funds that had bet the shares would fall in a stunning reversal of financial power on Wall Street.

But the rush into silver futures has created confusion amid the chaos, with some retail traders on Reddit calling the surge in commodity prices a “false flag.”

“IT’S A TRAP!” one Redditor warned.

Some of these smaller traders believe the hedge funds that were pillaged last week are behind the surge in silver. Communications on messaging boards claim hedge funds have now become active on Reddit anonymously, attempting to drive them out of GameStop bets and into silver, but only after hedge funds had taken huge positions.

If it is a trap, and no one can say for sure, it may be working.

GameStop falls erratic 30%

Shares of GameStop Corp., which signaled a seismic and perhaps short-lived power shift in financial markets, tumbled 30% Monday. But the stock price, as it has been for more than a week, is tremendously volatile. The price was up sharply before the opening bell Monday.

Analysts who monitor silver markets say there is more to the story than small investors rushing in.

“The asset is traded by a variety of institutional players and it is very likely that those parties have joined the move to push the metal higher,” wrote Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management.

The silver market frenzy also extended to physical demand for the metal, with coin dealers reporting delays in deliveries as they were overwhelmed by demand.

The Silver Mountain, a Netherlands-based bullion dealer, said on its website, said that, “Due to extreme market volatility we cannot accept any new orders at this moment,” adding it hoped to reopen by the afternoon.

MOST READ
1
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
2
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
3
Celine’s son R-C is all grown up in hip-hop release
Celine’s son R-C is all grown up in hip-hop release
4
Las Vegas apartment developer sees better days ahead
Las Vegas apartment developer sees better days ahead
5
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Eric Cohen, cofounder of The Calida Group, poses for a photo outside of Elysian at Hughes Cente ...
Las Vegas apartment developer sees better days ahead
By / RJ

The Calida Group co-founder Eric Cohen, whose firm is one of Las Vegas’ biggest apartment developers, talks about his developments, including Elysian at Hughes Center and the rental market.

You might be able to get cash back in your wallet faster if you follow some tips to get your 20 ...
File your tax return early to get your refund faster
By Michael Keenan GoBankingRates

Discover how to make sure your tax return is at the front of the line when the IRS opens its doors so that you can put your refund to work for you sooner.

Circa owner Derek Stevens talks to a reporter in the sportsbook in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 28, ...
Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas won’t be quite the same this year
By / RJ

“Certainly, this year’s Super Bowl weekend will look different than years past with much more intimate events given the current occupancy restrictions,” but casinos will strive to “provide the exciting Super Bowl experience fans expect,” Nevada Resort Association president Virginia Valentine said.

A Manhattan couple seeking a technologically savvy house as they relocate to Nevada like many o ...
One-of-a-kind, tech-savvy home sells for $2.75M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Las Vegas home rebuilt in the south valley and showcased to the world a year ago has been sold for $2.75 million to a Manhattan couple seeking a technologically savvy house.