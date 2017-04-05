Sprouts opening new store in northwest Las Vegas

People wait in line for the grand opening of Sprouts Farmers Market, 7530 W. Lake Mead Blvd., June 29, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in the Las Vegas Valley in the second half of the year.

The store is expected to open at 8441 Farm Road, near the intersection with Tule Springs Road, in northwest Las Vegas.

The Phoenix-based grocery store expects to staff over 100 people at this location, according to a Wednesday statement.

The new Las Vegas store is one of 11 announced for the second half of 2017. The chain will open a total of 32 stores this year.

