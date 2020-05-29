Station Casinos extends pay for workers through Wednesday

Station Casinos is extending regular pay and benefits for all full-time team members through Wednesday, one day before it will reopen select properties.

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Station Casinos is extending regular pay and benefits for all full-time team members through Wednesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The casino operator, a Red Rock Resorts Inc. subsidiary, plans to reopen Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station, as well as all of its Wildfire division properties, on Thursday at 12:01 a.m., pending final regulatory approval.

The nongaming property Palms Place also will reopen Thursday. Station Casinos plans to assess the performance of those first-to-reopen properties before reopening Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho.

Guests can expect to see some changes when they return; all guests and team members will have their temperature checked by thermal scanners installed at all entrances.

The company also announced that it is reopening its mobile sports betting app, STN Sports App, daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., starting Friday with wagers on a German soccer game. Wagering on UFC and NASCAR will be offered in the coming days.

