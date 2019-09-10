‘Storm Area 51’ creator pulls out of Alienstock, but event will go on

Matty Roberts alerted Connie West, owner of the Little A’ Le’ Inn, where Alienstock is taking place, that he was no longer going to be part of the festival just 11 days before it is slated to begin.

Connie West, owner of the Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel, talks about the upcoming Alienstock festival in September, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The original creator of “Storm Area 51” has pulled out of Alienstock, the main event tied to the Facebook hoax turned phenomenon.

Matty Roberts alerted Connie West, owner of the Little A’ Le’ Inn, where Alienstock is taking place, early Monday morning that he was no longer going to be part of the festival just 11 days before it is slated to begin.

“I was woke up out of nowhere at 3 o’clock this morning and told he’s out, he’s not doing it,” West said. “I was in an Airbnb with him when I got woken up.”

The sudden exit of Roberts surprised West, as he was in Rachel checking out the site Sunday and seemed in good spirits about the festival planned to occur Sept. 20-22.

“He was all good and gung-ho, Alienstock all the way,” West said. “I even rode into Vegas with him last night. It was good.”

West said she was scheduled to appear Monday on a Las Vegas morning talk show with Roberts, before his abrupt change of plans.

Aside from being the face of the Storm Area 51 movement, Roberts was supposed to pay for costs related to security and medical, the main musical stage, West said.

“I’ve paid it out of my pocket anyway because nobody had any money,” she said. “It’s still going full blast. I’ve got $17,500 down payment to security and half of that is non-refundable.”

She hopes to at least break even on the event, but will be relying on merchandise sales and RV parking, vehicle parking and camping spot reservations to do so.

With all the time and money West has invested in Alienstock and with people still expected to converge on the tiny town next week, the event is going forward as planned, West said.

“So, yeah, it’s going forward,” she said. “I’ve also got the medical paid for and all of my permits. We’re going to throw the best party that we can.”

Trash cans, recycle bins, port-a-potties, vendors — including food trucks — and even a haunted house are also booked for the festival, she said.

The people who were behind the now defunct Bonnie Screams haunted attraction are behind the haunted house, West said.

West also already has Alienstock merchandise and will be ready to sell it to festivalgoers come next week.

West said she’s booked 20 bands and two comedians for the event and building the stage begins Tuesday.

While wishing no ill will against Roberts after his unexpected departure from the event, West said legal action to recoup money spent on organizing and carrying out the festival is not out of the question.

“They broke the intent,” she said. “That will be dealt with after with the legal system.”

Attempts to reach Roberts weren’t successful.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.