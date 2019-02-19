T.J. Maxx opening at Town Square Las Vegas

The exterior of a T.J. Maxx store in Hialeah, Florida, is shown. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

T.J. Maxx is relocating one of its Las Vegas Valley stores to Town Square.

On March 7, T.J. Maxx will host a grand opening event for its new Town Square location. The company is moving the store that was previously at 4000 Maryland Parkway.

As part of the opening day festivities, the first 500 customers will receive reusable shopping bags, T.J. Maxx said in a press release.

The new 21,000-square-foot T.J. Maxx, which will take over the space previously occupied by office supply retailer Staples, will be open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

