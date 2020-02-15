The Ladder: Brian Reeder named partner at Ferrari Public Affairs

Chris Ferrari, who founded the Las Vegas company in 2007, praised Reeder’s contributions to the firm since joining in 2016.

Vijay Daniel (Burke Construction Group)

Kenadi Fitzgerald (PENTA)

Rebecca Orosco (PENTA)

Zac Rostomily (PENTA)

Robert Hansen (PENTA)

Apeksha Desai (Southwest Medical)

Zac Zaher (Cushman & Wakefield)

Brian Reeder has been named the first partner in Ferrari Public Affairs history.

Chris Ferrari, who founded the Las Vegas company in 2007, praised Reeder’s contributions to the firm since joining in 2016.

“Brian has made himself an indispensable part of our client representation team and the company overall,” Ferrari said in a news release. “Brian’s contributions have allowed the firm to thrive in new and innovative ways, and there is no end to his work ethic, capabilities and energy.”

The Nevada native previously worked with the Associated General Contractors in Reno, and with Bay Area grassroots political and business advocacy organizations.

Joining the firm as associates are Jimmy Lau and Allison Genco.

Burke Construction Group has announced the addition of Vijay Daniel as vice president of operations. Daniel has spent 16 years of his career in Las Vegas, contributing to projects including the North Las Vegas City Hall, Fashion Show Mall Renovation and the Palms Fantasy Tower. John Travassos, current vice president of operations, moves into a new hybrid role as corporate vice president — project executive.

The PENTA Building Group announced the hiring of two new staff members and promotion of two others in the Las Vegas area. Kenadi Fitzgerald, a former PENTA intern, joins the Las Vegas team as project engineer, and Rebecca Orosco has been hired as preconstruction manager. Zac Rostomily, a former PENTA intern, has been promoted to project manager and Robert Hansen has been promoted to superintendent.

Southwest Medical has added six health care providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community. They are Apeksha Desai, M.D., as medical director of on-demand medicine; Esmeralda Jallad as a medical assistant; Phyllis Johnson as an associate patient care coordinator at the Tenaya Surgery Center; Valerie Diamond as a patient care advocate in the patient services department; Carolyn Dy as a registered nurse case manager in the Resource Coordination Center; and Destini Green, as a patient care advocate in the patient services department.

Brokerage professional Zac Zaher has joined as Cushman & Wakefield as director based in the firm’s Las Vegas office. Zaher, most recently a senior associate at CBRE, specializes in industrial, land, and investment sales, and will partner with directors Jason Griffis and Alma Cuevas at the firm.

The Ladder appears in print Sundays. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.