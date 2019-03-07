The Ladder: Jon Raby sworn in as BLM Nevada State Director

Jon Raby was sworn in as the Bureau of Land Management Nevada State Director by BLM’s Deputy Director for Policy Brian Steed.

Raby will oversee about 925 employees with a budget of approximately $108 million and administer 48 million acres of surface acres public lands and 59 million subsurface acres that includes the largest mining and wild horse programs in the BLM as well as the largest fire program outside of Alaska.

“I’m looking forward to getting out on the ground, connecting with the people in the field and seeing the good work they’re doing,” Raby said in a statement. “I’m also interested in looking for ways we can use our experiences in Nevada to positively influence the rest of the Bureau.”

Vegas PBS announced the hiring of Margaret Ann Schneweis as the new member services manager. Schneweis will serve as the responsible administrator for the development, coordination, and management of membership revenue, producing plans for individual, corporate, and governmental financial support for Vegas PBS’ public television services.

Three Square Food Bank’s Board of Directors elected a new board chair — Frank R. Woodbeck of College of Southern Nevada — and welcomed six new members to its board of directors: Forrest Griffin of Ultimate Fighting Championship, John Moon of Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Al Welch of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Rebecca Darling of Barrick Gold Corp., Cami Christensen of Westgate, and Sean McGarry of the Engelstad Family Foundation.

Established in 2007 to provide hunger relief, Three Square Food Bank offers wholesome, nutritious food to nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and feeding sites that serve a wide range of Southern Nevadans.

Easterseals Nevada hired Lisa Manning as its Chief Financial Officer. Founded in 1976, ESN is an innovative healthcare and human services provider specializing in pediatric therapy and educational services in Southern and Northern Nevada. It provides physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy for children up to age 3 in their homes through.

Nevada Community Foundation, a nonprofit foundation that matches donors with strategic charitable giving opportunities, appointed its newest board member: Chris Mallory, executive director of the Raiders Foundation. Mallory oversees the Raiders organization’s philanthropic initiatives throughout the Oakland and Southern Nevada communities.

Tina Quigley, general manager of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada,is the new chair of the Desert Research Institute Research Foundation. She is the first woman to serve as chair of the DRI Research Foundation, according to institute president Kristen Averyt.

The Board of Trustees of the DRI Foundation also welcomed the following individuals as the elected officers of the Foundation for a one-year term: Thomas Gallagher, Leonard LaFrance, and Holger Liepmann.

Mark DeDeaux joined AGS as senior director of slot products. AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions.

