The Ladder: Local billboard company plans growth with new hire

Las Vegas Billboards, a local family-owned billboard company, hired Blake Bradley as its newest account executive.

Las Vegas Billboards LLC has served the Las Vegas Valley for more than 30 years and was an early Las Vegas pioneer of digital billboards. Founded in 1987 by U.S. Army veteran Dave Harris, the company is now operated by his son Chad Harris.

Bradley is a Las Vegas native and brings nearly two decades of media advertising sales experience to his role.

“When the opportunity to work for Las Vegas Billboards presented itself, I was intrigued,” Bradley said in a statement. “I worked for a family-run business once before and it was one of the best job experiences I had ever had. …With the growth here in Las Vegas and the company’s plans for the future, I’m happy to be on the team.”

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Las Vegas-based real estate development and construction management company, announced the hiring of Candy Masuch as executive assistant.

Professional services firm BDO USA, LLP announced the addition of Angelique M. Balistreri as a tax partner in the firm’s Las Vegas office.

Nonprofit Core has named Renisha O’Donnell as program director. Core, powered by The Rogers Foundation, is an in-and-out-of-school program that focuses on the development and empowerment of Southern Nevada’s under-serviced youth.

Keegan Littrell is the public works director for Boulder City. He previously worked as the public works director and city enginneer in Bullhead City, Ariz.

David Griego joined the Greater Nevada Mortgage Las Vegas office as a mortgage consultant.

Business and real estate law firm Newmeyer & Dillion LLP has hired J. Kyle Janecek as the firm’s newest transactional associate.

Jewish Nevada has named Stefanie Tuzman as the new CEO and leader of the Southern Nevada-based organization. Among her new duties will be: The implementation of all planning efforts; fiscal management; staff management; fundraising; and board and community partnerships.

