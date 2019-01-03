The Ladder: Rampart Casino hires new VIP casino host

Rampart Casino has a new VIP casino host.

Greg Schachtel started his casino life working on the Strip as a casino cashier. Through the years he moved throughout the city’s finest hotels on and off Strip where he held positions from cage cashier and slot host to slot club attendant and dual rate supervisor. Schachtel received the Gold Achievement-Customer Service of Excellence from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce from 2015 to 2017.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Greg as part of our casino team,” said Rampart Casino General Manager Michael Gaughan “His experience in the industry, and specifically with locals, is a great fit for us to continue bringing memorable moments to our guests as we move into our 20th year as Summerlin’s first casino.”

The Kline Veterans Fund formally announced Stephanie Helms has been named executive director of the growing nonprofit devoted to combating Veteran homelessness in Southern Nevada.

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association has hired Taylor Booth as an administrative assistant. She will be assisting the association in all day-to-day operations.

