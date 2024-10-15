64°F
Business

TJ Maxx to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

“Maxxinistas” in the Las Vegas Valley are in for a treat, as retailer TJ Maxx on Tuesday, O ...
“Maxxinistas” in the Las Vegas Valley are in for a treat, as retailer TJ Maxx on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, announced that it is opening a new store in Southern Nevada later this month. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2024 - 7:53 am
 

“Maxxinistas” in the Las Vegas Valley are in for a treat, as retailer TJ Maxx on Tuesday announced that it is opening a new store in Southern Nevada later this month.

According to a news release, TJ Maxx will open a new location in Henderson’s St. Rose Plaza on Oct. 27.

Located at 3499 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 100, the approximately 22,000-square-foot store will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The company’s website shows that the new St. Rose store will mark the eighth TJ Maxx location in Southern Nevada.

