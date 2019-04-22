Allegiant Air aiming for nonstop Mexico flight service

An Allegiant Air flight prepares to land at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday, July 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Allegiant Air is looking south of the border for its next possible flight destination.

The Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier applied to the U.S. Department of Transportation to offer nonstop flight service between the U.S. and Mexico, the company announced Monday.

Allegiant serves over 450 domestic routes, with many of those operating between small-to-medium cities and popular vacation destinations. The planned Mexico service would expand on that philosophy with the added international option.

“Unlike other U.S. carriers, Allegiant has always been laser-focused on leisure travel and providing access to affordable, non-stop flights for those who wouldn’t otherwise be able to go on vacation,” said Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and CEO in a statement. “Offering service to Mexico will provide a whole new array of options for travelers to discover world-class destinations that may have been previously out of reach.”

The application to the USDOT is the first step in the process for Allegiant to begin scheduled service to Mexico. Projected dates and locations for the start of the planned Mexico service will be announced later as the process progresses. The hope is to have that mapped out by the end of the year if the approval process goes smoothly, Sonya Padgett, Allegiant spokeswoman said.

“We believe that providing scheduled service to Mexico will also be of great economic benefit, by stimulating traffic and providing additional competition in the international leisure market,” Gallagher said. “It will not only bring exceptional value to travelers, but will also enhance both tourism and business impact in the communities we serve.”

With the initial filing done, other carriers have until mid-May to weigh in on Allegiant’s application. Then the USDOT needs to approve the plans, after which the U.S. State Department gets involved, Padgett said. Following the potential approval in the U.S., Allegiant then has to repeat the application process in Mexico.

If approved and Las Vegas is included as one of the service areas, Allegiant would continue a recent surge of airlines adding nonstop service to Mexico from Las Vegas. Frontier Airlines kicked off its service in December and Sun Country Airlines plans to start its service to Mexico in June.

