Allegiant to launch nonstop service between Las Vegas and Oregon

Allegiant Air will launch new nonstop service to Las Vegas from Redmond, Oregon, beginning Oct. 3, marking the 56th location the low-fare carrier flies to from Las Vegas.

An Allegiant Air flight prepares to land at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Travelers flying between Southern Nevadan and the Pacific Northwest have one more nonstop option.

Allegiant Air will launch new nonstop service from Las Vegas to Redmond, Oregon, beginning Oct. 3, the Las Vegas-based carrier announced Tuesday.

To celebrate the new service between McCarran International Airport and Redmond Municipal Airport, the low-fare carrier is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $69.

“We’re very excited to add yet another route to our hometown — Las Vegas,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue in a release. “We’re sure Redmond-area travelers will take advantage of our friendly, nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to enjoy all that the Entertainment Capital of the World has to offer.”

The new year-round, twice-weekly flights come on the heels of Allegiant announcing new nonstop service to Los Angeles earlier this month, marking the 56th city Allegiant flies to from Las Vegas.

“We are delighted that our partners at Allegiant continue to expand service to Las Vegas with the addition of twice weekly nonstop service from Los Angeles,” Chris Meyer, vice president of Global Sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said in a release. “With more than 42 million business and leisure visitors to the destination last year, every new seat provides an opportunity to better service that market.”

