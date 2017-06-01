Committee suggests proceeding on $1.4B Las Vegas Convention Center upgrade

A exterior of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Las Vegas Review Journal file

A committee formed to advise the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s plan to expand and renovate the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday unanimously approved a recommendation to proceed on the $1.4 billion project.

The recommendation from the seven-member Las Vegas Convention Center District Committee, composed of members of the LVCVA board of directors, will go to the full board for final consideration on June 13.

The committee’s review of the expansion and renovation plan has run parallel to another by the Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities in Clark County, which unanimously approved the same plan on May 25.

The seven-member Oversight Panel includes construction and financial experts from the city’s major resorts. The committee has four elected officials and three representatives of the business and resort community.

