Electrical issues delay some Southwest flights at McCarran

Sign for McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Electrical issues at the airport are affecting some gates, but no flights have been delayed as of Friday morning. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Electrical issues at McCarran International Airport delayed a handful of Southwest Airlines flights on Friday.

The electrical problems were first reported at about 6 a.m. Friday in concourse C, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said. The lights remained on inside the building, but some computers were down and air conditioning units on some jet bridges were out.

Crews said Friday afternoon that the airport was working with NV Energy on a plan to briefly switch the airport’s power source in the C concourse to a generator so repairs to infrastructure could be made Friday evening. The power switch was expected to be in place for roughly 90 minutes.

The C concourse is home to Southwest, which was the only airline to have any flights affected. The airport, Crews said, has worked with the airline to move flights to other concourses when necessary, as the repairs are made.

“The longest flight delay we’ve had is nine minutes,” Crews said, adding the number of flights delayed was less than a dozen.

The airport is expected to make announcements to customers in the C concourse to let them know that there would be a brief period of time when the lights in portions of the concourse might flicker as the power switch to the generator is made.

“All of the tenants and the airlines are aware this is happening,” Crews said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

