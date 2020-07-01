Hawaiian Airlines to relaunch Las Vegas service Aug. 1

Hawaiian Airlines will resume service to mainland U.S. Aug. 1, including to the ”ninth island” Las Vegas.

A Hawaiian Airlines plane prepares to take off from McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Hawaiian Airlines will resume service to mainland U.S., including to the “ninth island” of Las Vegas, starting next month.

Nonstop service will be available to Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Phoenix, San Jose, and Oakland beginning Aug. 1.

The restart of service is in conjunction with the Hawaiian government easing its required 14-day quarantine for those traveling from outside the island chain. In order to be allowed into Hawaii and not have the 14-day quarantine, travelers must first test negative for coronavirus.

“The layered safety measures put in place to protect the health of our local communities promise to make travel to and from Hawaii more accessible than in recent months,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We look forward to welcoming onboard guests who support and observe the protocols in place for responsible travel, including our visitors and kama’aina reconnecting with family and friends on the U.S. mainland.”

Hawaiian will also increase neighbor island flights to offer guests increased connectivity between Oahu, Kauai, Maui and the island of Hawaii.

Hawaiian also plans to resume weekly service between Honolulu and American Samoa on Aug. 6. Service to the carrier’s international markets remains suspended due to restrictions on inbound travel.

Once the service additions are in place, the airline will operate an average of 252 weekly flights connecting Hawaii to the U.S. mainland and 114 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands.

Passengers must follow the health and safety protocols Hawaiian implemented in May, which includes wearing face coverings, social distancing onboard and at airports, and enhanced cleaning measures.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.