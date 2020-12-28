48°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Tourism

McCarran passenger counts down by more than half in November

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2020 - 11:35 am
 
People come and go through baggage at Terminal 1 as holiday travel at McCarran International Ai ...
People come and go through baggage at Terminal 1 as holiday travel at McCarran International Airport continues on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Visitors stop for a quick photo as arrivals continue at baggage in Terminal 1 during holiday tr ...
Visitors stop for a quick photo as arrivals continue at baggage in Terminal 1 during holiday travel at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More than 1.8 million passengers arrived and departed from McCarran International Airport in November, but that’s still less than half the number that normally use the airport in that month.

The Clark County Department of Aviation on Monday reported passenger counts were down 56.7 percent for the month compared with 2019, including 1.7 million domestic passengers — down 53.8 percent from a year ago.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in most airlines reducing the number of flights they normally operate to Las Vegas.

International flights continued to languish in November with 19,603 passengers arriving at McCarran, a 93.6 percent drop from a year ago.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
2
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
3
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
4
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
5
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST