McCarran passenger counts down by more than half in November

More than 1.8 million passengers arrived and departed from McCarran International Airport in November, but that’s still less than half the number that normally use the airport in that month.

People come and go through baggage at Terminal 1 as holiday travel at McCarran International Airport continues on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors stop for a quick photo as arrivals continue at baggage in Terminal 1 during holiday travel at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More than 1.8 million passengers arrived and departed from McCarran International Airport in November, but that’s still less than half the number that normally use the airport in that month.

The Clark County Department of Aviation on Monday reported passenger counts were down 56.7 percent for the month compared with 2019, including 1.7 million domestic passengers — down 53.8 percent from a year ago.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in most airlines reducing the number of flights they normally operate to Las Vegas.

International flights continued to languish in November with 19,603 passengers arriving at McCarran, a 93.6 percent drop from a year ago.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.