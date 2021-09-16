Public meetings set for secondary Southern Nevada commercial airport

The supplemental is an additional commercial airport being planned by the DOA and Federal Aviation Administration to serve the Las Vegas region.

Trash barrel at McCarran International Airport which the Clark County Commission voted unanimously to rename for former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Airport officials are seeking public input on possible ground transportation options to the long talked about potential supplemental airport in Southern Nevada.

The Clark County Department of Aviation is hosting two virtual public meetings aimed at giving background on the possible ground transportation options for the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport and to taking in public input on the topic.

The meetings are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The proposed airport in Ivanpah Valley would be built on 6,000 acres of undeveloped federal land along Interstate 15 between Jean and Primm, about 32 miles south of Las Vegas. The proposal was first considered in the early 2000s but was put on hold after the recession caused a drop in tourism.

Planning studies for the airport were recently restarted and will continue through 2024.

Once the studies are complete, potential environmental issues associated with the project will be analyzed in an Environmental Impact Statement.

Construction would begin after the environmental study is completed and the FAA and Bureau of Land Management issue a favorable decision.

There is not an exact date when the airport could be open, but Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of the Department of Aviation, said in 2020 that flight operations could begin there by 2040.

