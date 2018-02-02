Upgrade of The Oasis at Death Valley being completed — PHOTOS

Xanterra Parks &Resorts is completing the largest upgrade at The Oasis at Death Valley in decades.
The Oasis, a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, consists of the 90-year old Inn at Death Valley (known as the Furnace Creek Inn before the renovation), as well as the ranch and golf course down the road.
The travel company has completely renovated the rooms at the inn and built a garden across the street for weddings and stargazing.
A town square is being built next to the ranch located about a mile down the road from the inn. The work on the ranch will be completed this year.
Xanterra did not provide a cost figure for the upgrade, but it has invested tens of millions of dollars in The Oasis.