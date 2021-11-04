Vegas Chamber event Preview Las Vegas coming to Allegiant Stadium

Vegas Chamber’s largest networking and forecasting event, Preview Las Vegas, to be at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 18.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Chamber’s largest annual mixer and forecasting event, Preview Las Vegas, will be staged at Allegiant Stadium next year on Jan. 18.

Event organizers said in an announcement Wednesday that the show would take place on the Las Vegas Raiders’ football field, including a reimagined exhibit booth. When the stadium was being built, it was billed as a possible venue for large trade shows in addition to concerts by top performers.

For years, Preview Las Vegas had been held at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus. One year, it was staged at the just-opened Wynn Las Vegas Convention Center.

Preview tickets are $75 a person for Vegas Chamber members through Jan. 7 and non-member tickets will be available for $85.

Las Vegas actress, singer and businesswoman Susan Anton was selected as the emcee for the event, which will have the theme of “Battle Reborn,” symbolizing the Vegas Chamber’s confidence that Nevada businesses are bouncing back from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber said in a news release that by hosting the event at Allegiant Stadium, it is “elevating the entire show, including exhibitor and attendee experiences, to reflect the excitement of the city as it rebuilds its economy.”

So far, it has only announced one speaker for the event — Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill.

Hill is expected to highlight what’s ahead for Southern Nevada’s core industry of tourism, including the outlook for meetings and conventions, along with rebuilding international markets.

Other speakers are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Questions about exhibitor booths, sponsorships and ticket purchases can be answered by visiting VegasChamber.com.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.