Tracy Tulle appointed senior vice president at Allegiant

Tracy Tulle (Allegiant)

Berni Bourekas (Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada)

Lorie Foerschler (Rampart Casino)

Steven Stamstad (Scientific Games Corp.)

Allegiant announced Tracy Tulle has been appointed to the role of senior vice president of flight crew operations.

Tulle, an industry veteran who has led Allegiant’s in-flight services since 2012, is the first to serve in this new role that unites the airline’s flight operations and in-flight services departments under one umbrella.

Tulle began her 25-year airline career with Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Midwest Airlines as a flight attendant, and after advancing though several management roles joined Delta Airlines subsidiary Comair, Inc. as vice president of in-flight. She also served as a business course instructor at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee before joining Allegiant, where she has served as the company’s vice president of in-flight services since 2013. She also currently chairs Allegiant’s company-wide Customer Experience Leadership Team.

As senior vice president of flight crew operations, Tulle will lead a team of more than 2,100 Allegiant employees, including 850 pilots and 1,200 flight attendants across the company’s network.

Rampart Casino welcomed Lorie Foerschler as vice president of slots. She has more than 25 years of working in slots and gaming operations.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada announced Berni Bourekas, vice president of card member administration management at Credit One Bank, has joined its board of directors.

Scientific Games Corp. appointed Steven Stamstad as senior vice president of marketing and communications.

