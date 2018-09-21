UFC to grow production facility in Southern Nevada

Local talent in the film industry has been picking up, and companies like the Ultimate Fighting Championship have taken notice.

UFC president Dana White listens to reporters questions at a media day at the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Ronda Rousey and Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White share a hug when they see each other at the Las Vegas Production Studio in Las Vegas on Friday, May 22, 2015. Rousey is the UFC Women's Bantamweight champion. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas on Friday, May 19, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Local talent in the film industry has been picking up, and companies like the Ultimate Fighting Championship have taken notice.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $705,581 in tax abatements for the Las Vegas-based company in return for more than $3.5 million in new tax revenue. The company said it is exploring the option to expand operations and relocate a California-based production facility to Southern Nevada.

The project would include construction of an events and production studio that would work on the upcoming Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, among other live content, and would include office space and editing suites. The proposal comes as UFC’s new media rights deal with ESPN approaches.

“With a new media rights … with ESPN, the demand for additional content is needed,” said Craig Borsari, UFC executive vice president of operations and production. “We’re looking to try and accomplish that here in Nevada.

The company would create 30 jobs within the first year at an average wage of $37.12. Borsari said about two-thirds of those hires would be sourced locally.

Borsari, who’s worked with UFC for 15 years, said he originally faced difficulties finding local, specialized talent in production, but things have changed.

“The city has grown, and we’ve found we’re starting to find really talented specialized positions — at least in the production space — right here in Las Vegas,” he said. “We love Las Vegas and we love Nevada. We hope that we can continue to expand here and help Las Vegas be the sports media capital of the world.”

Borsari said the company is prepared to begin expansion efforts in the next few months.

Kylie Rowe, vice president of economic development for the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, said the company would make a capital investment of more than $7.9 million over the next year, with 98.6 percent of revenue coming from outside of Nevada.

And this move could help bring in more film companies, Rowe said.

It’s a “positive message to prospective companies that are looking to come here,” she said. “They know that there’s existing talent, that they can find talent” in Nevada.

In other action Thursday, the GOED approved more than $14.6 million in tax abatements for existing, expanding and new Nevada companies in return for more than $38 million in new tax revenue. Between $3.9 million and $12.3 million was awarded to existing, expanding and new companies in Southern Nevada, depending on whether an industrial gas company moves to Storey or Clark County.

Air Liquide Advanced Technologies:

Awarded tax abatements: $8,357,050 if location is in Clark County

Industrial gas company Air Liquide Advanced Technologies is interested in building a hydrogen production, liquefaction and distribution facility in Clark County or Storey County that would be dedicated to the production of renewable liquid hydrogen from landfill gas to power fuel-cell electric vehicles. This would be the world’s first facility totally dedicated to this market. The company would hire 16 employees within the first year of operations at an average hourly wage of $27.53. (The company would receive an estimated $7,992,200 if the location is in Storey County)

ARES Nevada

Awarded tax abatements: $2,328,266

Energy storage company ARES plans to build a 50-megawatt rail line-based renewable energy project covering 106 acres of land near Pahrump. The company plans to create 15 full-time positions within the first $37.84 months of operations, as well as 100 to 125 full-time jobs during the 8-month construction period.

Amami Systems

Awarded tax abatements: $767,230

Blockchain company Amami Systems, a subsidiary of HashRabbit, Inc., plans to establish 30,000- to 150,000-square-foot of office space in Clark County. The facilities would serve as the company’s headquarters and provide workshops and space for research and development. The company plans to hire 15 employees within the first year of operations at an average wage of $25 per hour.

Fresenius Kabi

Awarded tax abatements: $174,272

Health care company Fresenius Kabi has proposed a 120,000-square foot distribution and fulfillment center in Southern Nevada. The company would hire 20 employees within the first year at an average wage of $28.44 per hour.

Contact Bailey Schulz @bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.