Walker Furniture to open a store in Henderson

Walker Furniture storefront. (Facebook/Walker Furniture)

Walker Furniture is gearing up to open a store in Henderson.

The Las Vegas furniture dealer announced Thursday that it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 17 for its 65,000-square-foot location at 681 Marks St., in the Sunmark Plaza shopping center off Sunset Road.

The store is taking over the space formerly occupied by Colleen’s Classic Consignment, Walker said.

Last year, Walker also announced plans for a 150,000-square-foot store next to Ikea in the southwest valley. The store hasn’t been built yet.

