Walmart convenience center proposed for North Las Vegas

Walmart is planning to add a new concept to a North Las Vegas store. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Veg ...
Walmart is planning to add a new concept to a North Las Vegas store. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Layout for the new Wal-Mart Grab N Go. (Submited)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2025 - 2:45 pm
 

A Walmart convenience store could be introduced to an existing supercenter in North Las Vegas.

A Walmart Grab N Go convenience store with 10 fuel pumps is proposed for an existing supercenter at 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., according to documents submitted to the North Las Vegas Planning Commission.

The convenience store will be 1,618 square feet, with a 40-foot by 153-foot canopy above the fuel pumps. Inside, the Grab N Go store will include a coffee counter, beverage counter, two small aisles, a cooler section, two bathrooms and 11 parking spots.

While staff said they do “not have an issue with the convenience food store,” but because of the proposed location of the fuel pumps, planning staff recommends denial of the project. The Planning Commission will hear the proposal at its meeting on Jan. 8.

Walmart’s convenience store concept was launched in 2017 and other locations across the country include typical convenience store offerings such hot dogs, chips, candies and merchandise.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

