Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team

Oak View Group Chairman and CEO Tim Leiweke built an arena that attracted the Seattle Kraken. Now, he’s planning an NBA-ready arena in Las Vegas.

A vacant land south of the Strip is seen at Northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. Oak View Group plans to build a $3 billion arena and casino complex in the land. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Oak View Group co-founder Tim Leiweke poses for a portrait on the floor of theNew York Islanders new UBS Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, as construction continues on the New York Islanders new UBS arena, in Elmont, N.Y. Leiweke built an arena that attracted the Seattle Kraken. Now, he’s planning an NBA-ready arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The chairman and CEO of the company building a $10 billion resort project with a $1 billion NBA-ready arena on Thursday gave new details about the project that someday could attract a National Basketball Association franchise.

Tim Leiweke, who leads Oak View Group, the developers of a project at Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, told a group of about 850 attending the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance 2023 Perspective gathering at M Resort that his company hopes to complete the permitting process for the project by the end of the year.

He emphasized that the state-of-the-art arena he intends to build would be financed by his company and require no public money.

Leiweke said the company’s strategy is to get the arena built and be available to an NBA franchise should the league choose to expand or relocate a team.

That’s what he did in Seattle with the construction of Climate Pledge Arena where the National Hockey League added the Seattle Kraken franchise in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.