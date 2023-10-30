67°F
Crime

18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run on Boulder Highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 2:56 pm
 
(Review-Journal file)
(Review-Journal file)

An 18-year-old woman died following a hit-and-run on Thursday after the woman attempted to walk across Boulder Highway.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Brianna Roberson was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk near Flamingo Road when a vehicle, described by a witness as a “dark-colored sedan,” hit her before fleeing the scene around 8:18 p.m.

Police said in a news release Monday that personal information about the driver is unknown.

Roberson was taken to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the collision but died Sunday at the hospital, police said.

Her death marks the 125th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.

Police said in the release that the department’s dispatch was informed about the collision two days after it occurred. A traffic officer responded to Sunrise Hospital and conducted a preliminary collision investigation.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous may also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

