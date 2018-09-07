2 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in south Las Vegas

A man and woman from Idaho died after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in the south valley, Las Vegas police said.

Davon Smith (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man and woman from Idaho died Thursday evening after they were hit by a car in the south valley, Las Vegas police said.

The 67-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were struck by a Ford Crown Victoria about 6:20 p.m. as they crossed Las Vegas Boulevard South in front of the South Point, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

One died at the scene, and the second died at a local hospital. Police said the pair was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the Ford, 26-year-old Davon Smith, showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center later Thursday night on two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death. His 48-hour hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV