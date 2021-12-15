50°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

2 students arrested after gun found at West Prep

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2021 - 5:20 pm
 
West Prep Academy in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
West Prep Academy in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two 13-year-olds were arrested Monday at West Prep Academy in Las Vegas after a gun was found at school.

The eighth graders were arrested after it was learned one brought the weapon from home, Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink said Tuesday.

The pistol was unloaded when it was found, Zink said.

Both students were arrested for allegedly possessing the weapon and on “other charges,” he said.

In a message to parents Monday, West Prep Academy Principal Yolanda Brown said the school was placed on a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” as school district police investigated a report of a weapon on campus.

“A gun was located during the search,” Brown said. “There were no threats to the school.”

The incident serves as an “important opportunity to remind our parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other,” Brown said. “If you or your child notices something suspicious, please notify one of our staff members immediately.”

In a second message to parents, Brown said the lockdown had been lifted and two juveniles were arrested.

West Prep Academy is a preschool through 12th grade campus in the central valley.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
2
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, more coming tonight
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, more coming tonight
3
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
4
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
5
Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024, sources say
Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024, sources say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST