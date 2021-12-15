2 students arrested after gun found at West Prep

Two 13-year-old eighth-graders were arrested Monday after an unloaded pistol was found at school, Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink said.

West Prep Academy in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two 13-year-olds were arrested Monday at West Prep Academy in Las Vegas after a gun was found at school.

The eighth graders were arrested after it was learned one brought the weapon from home, Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink said Tuesday.

The pistol was unloaded when it was found, Zink said.

Both students were arrested for allegedly possessing the weapon and on “other charges,” he said.

In a message to parents Monday, West Prep Academy Principal Yolanda Brown said the school was placed on a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” as school district police investigated a report of a weapon on campus.

“A gun was located during the search,” Brown said. “There were no threats to the school.”

The incident serves as an “important opportunity to remind our parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other,” Brown said. “If you or your child notices something suspicious, please notify one of our staff members immediately.”

In a second message to parents, Brown said the lockdown had been lifted and two juveniles were arrested.

West Prep Academy is a preschool through 12th grade campus in the central valley.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.