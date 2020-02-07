3 held after stolen vehicle involved in central Las Vegas crash

Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the central valley, Las Vegas police said. Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway, in front of the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the central valley, Las Vegas police said. Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway, in front of the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the central valley, Las Vegas police said. Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway, in front of the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the central valley, Las Vegas police said. Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway, in front of the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway, in front of the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, according to an emailed statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. The call came after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash and then recovered by Metro patrol officers.

As of about 10:20 a.m., three people had been detained, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.