59°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
News

Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show

Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, leaves the courtroom after h ...
Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, leaves the courtroom after his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, appears in court with his at ...
Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, appears in court with his attorney David Chesnoff, right, during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, appears in court during a he ...
Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, left, chats with Phillip Davis, a veteran of the U ...
‘There’s a need’: Nevada recruits veterans to work as poll workers
Demolition work continues on the Tropicana hotel-casino as a crew removes concrete and pavement ...
Tropicana was profitable right up until it closed, landowner says
A student protester against the war in Gaza walks past tents and banners in an encampment in Ha ...
Campuses across US wrestle with how to address protests
Students block the Sciences Po university Friday, April 26, 2024 in Paris. Students at the pres ...
Paris students block university building in pro-Palestinian protest
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2024 - 7:02 pm
 

A Former Nevada congressional candidate was indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of an Idaho man in a Las VegasStrip resort room in the fall.

A Clark County grand jury voted to indict Daniel Rodimer on Thursday, according to District Court documents.

The indictment alleges that the former Republican House nominee struck Christopher Tapp on the head, and that the killing was “willful, deliberate and premeditated.”

Rodimer — who also is a former professional wrestler who now resides in Texas — was summoned for an arraignment hearing May 8, records show.

His attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment after business hours Friday.

Rodimer turned himself into Metropolitan Police Department custody on March 6 and promptly was released after posting $200,000 in bail.

“Mr. Rodimer is voluntarily surrendering to authorities and will post a court ordered bail,” attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld wrote in an emailed statement at the time. “He intends on vigorously contesting the allegations and asks that the presumption of innocence guaranteed all Americans be respected.”

Police allege that Rodimer attacked Tapp during a party at the Resorts World hotel suite on Oct. 29.

Tapp, 47, was released from an Idaho prison in 2017, after serving two decades for a murder he didn’t commit, and for which he was later exonerated.

Rodimer’s apparent anger at Tapp was sparked after Tapp was alleged to have offered Rodimer’s stepdaughter cocaine, or other drugs, according to Las Vegas police documents, which cite witnesses.

A “visibly upset” Rodimer then went into a bathroom where Tapp was and was heard to say, “If you ever talk to my daughter again, I’ll f—-ing kill you,” according to the arrest documents.

Rodimer, who was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump in 2020, lost his bid for Nevada’s 3rd District to incumbent Rep. Susie Lee.

The following year, Rodimer lost a bid in Texas’ 6th Congressional District during a special election.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A student protester against the war in Gaza walks past tents and banners in an encampment in Ha ...
Campuses across US wrestle with how to address protests
By Noreen Nasir, Aaron Morrison and Nick Perry The Associated Press

Protesters at universities across the country are demanding schools cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the conflict.

Thousands of Houthi supporters take part at a rally against the U.S. and Israel and to support ...
Ship in Red Sea damaged; missiles from Houthi terrorists suspected
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The attack follows an uptick in assaults launched by the Houthis in recent days after a relative lull in their monthslong campaign over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘Watched you nearly murder’ someone: Rodimer’s attorneys want texts suppressed
recommend 2
He struggled to regain his life. Now an ex-congressional candidate is accused of taking it
recommend 3
Solar company contractor accused of bilking about $250K from seniors
recommend 4
Shooting victim in northwest Las Vegas Valley ID’d as 16-year-old boy
recommend 5
Nevada prisoner accused of threat to have judge; family killed, complaint says
recommend 6
‘He thought it would be fun:’ Henderson police link twins to church attacks