Man sentenced to prison for murder of 3-month-old son in Las Vegas

Police said Miles Stano Jr.’s baby was found dead with a fractured skull and bruising on his head.

Miles Stano Jr. appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man accused of killing his 3-month-old baby was sentenced on Thursday to at least 10 years in prison.

Miles Stano Jr., 30, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder and child abuse, neglect and endangerment charges. He entered what is known as an Alford plea, in which he only admitted that there was likely enough evidence to prove the charges.

District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Stano to between 10 and 25 years in prison. Stano did not address the judge during Thursday’s brief sentencing hearing.

The infant’s mother, Lindsey Bello, 24, also entered an Alford plea on second-degree murder and child abuse charges. She was sentenced in May to a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The baby, Miles Stano III, who was born prematurely in December 2021, had heart issues and apnea and required a feeding tube, Stano and Bello told Las Vegas police.

The infant remained under the care of University Medical Center until he was released in March 2022. One month later, the baby was found dead with a fractured skull and bruising on his head, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Bello told police that she put Miles down to sleep and checked on him three hours later, only to find him “unresponsive.”

A report from the Clark County coroner’s office stated that Miles died from blunt force trauma. He had skull fractures, bruising on his head and some cuts, the report said.

Both parents told police that they didn’t know how their son was injured. At the time of his death, both parents were the only people caring for him, according to arrest reports.

The child abuse and neglect hotline number for Clark County is 702-399-0081.

