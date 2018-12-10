3 Northern Nevada inmates die over weekend

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported three inmate deaths this weekend in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Three inmates at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City died over the weekend of Dec. 8-19, 2018. They were Kenneth Rose, 63, left; Damian Hall, 47; and Dustin Wattenberg, 32. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

According to the department, the cases are unrelated and there is no evidence of foul play.

Kenneth Rose, 63, died Saturday in the Regional Medical Facility at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. Rose was a Clark County inmate serving life without the possibility of parole.

Dustin Wattenberg, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday. He was serving time for conspiracy to commit a violent crime, robbery and use of a deadly weapon enhancement.

Damian Hall, 47, died Sunday night in the Hospice Dorm of the correctional center. He was imprisoned for sexual assault, battery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a deadly weapon enhancement.

The cause of death of all three inmates was not immediately available as of Monday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner responded to the deaths, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections and next of kin has been notified.

