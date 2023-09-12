AG: Prison employee was in sexual relationship with inmate

Tamika Shelton, has been accused of having sexual relationship with inmate, providing cellphones to other inmates at Southern Desert Correctional Center.

Tamika Shelton (Metropolitan Police Department)

A state prison employee was in a sexual relationship with an inmate, and provided cellphones and drugs to other inmates, according to the attorney general’s office.

Tamika Shelton, 41, has been charged with furnishing a telecommunications device to a prisoner.

She was then working at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs as a food service employee when, according to an arrest warrant, she provided five to 10 cellphones to inmates and brought in “prewrapped burrito shaped packages” believed to contain drugs.

Phone records showed Shelton had called the prison more than 50 times to speak with inmate Robert Williams. Their conversations, according to the warrant, pointed to a sexual relationship. When interviewed by investigators, Shelton admitted to having sex with Williams and providing the phones and packages to inmates. She told investigators she was paid for bringing them into the prison.

According to the warrant, signed in January, the alleged crimes occurred in 2022.

Shelton was arrested last month at Creech Air Force Base where she was working at the front gate.

She is due in court on Dec. 18, court record show.

