89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

AG: Prison employee was in sexual relationship with inmate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 6:13 pm
 
Tamika Shelton (Metropolitan Police Department)
Tamika Shelton (Metropolitan Police Department)

A state prison employee was in a sexual relationship with an inmate, and provided cellphones and drugs to other inmates, according to the attorney general’s office.

Tamika Shelton, 41, has been charged with furnishing a telecommunications device to a prisoner.

She was then working at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs as a food service employee when, according to an arrest warrant, she provided five to 10 cellphones to inmates and brought in “prewrapped burrito shaped packages” believed to contain drugs.

Phone records showed Shelton had called the prison more than 50 times to speak with inmate Robert Williams. Their conversations, according to the warrant, pointed to a sexual relationship. When interviewed by investigators, Shelton admitted to having sex with Williams and providing the phones and packages to inmates. She told investigators she was paid for bringing them into the prison.

According to the warrant, signed in January, the alleged crimes occurred in 2022.

Shelton was arrested last month at Creech Air Force Base where she was working at the front gate.

She is due in court on Dec. 18, court record show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
2
MGM Resorts nationwide work to recover from cybersecurity issue
MGM Resorts nationwide work to recover from cybersecurity issue
3
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
4
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
5
LETTER: Media forgot to mention this part of Biden’s story
LETTER: Media forgot to mention this part of Biden’s story
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison in child sex trafficking case
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison in child sex trafficking case
Inmate fatally beaten with TV, report says
Inmate fatally beaten with TV, report says
After 11 months of silence, murder charge sought in Nevada prison killing
After 11 months of silence, murder charge sought in Nevada prison killing
NDOC reports inmate died in custody at hospital
NDOC reports inmate died in custody at hospital
Man dies in custody at Nevada prison
Man dies in custody at Nevada prison
Man dies in custody at Northern Nevada prison
Man dies in custody at Northern Nevada prison