Arrest made in barricade event in southeast valley
Henderson police said they were investigating along with a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, Henderson’s SWAT unit and Metro officers.
An arrest has been made aftr a barricade situation in the southeast valley Friday afternoon.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway for a police investigation into a possible robbery or carjacking, according to the. Henderson Police Department..
A collision was reported about 3 p.m. Friday near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street with preliminary information of a robbery or carjacking perhaps have taken place.
No injuries were reported. No details about the arrest have been reported.