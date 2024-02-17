Arrest made in barricade event in southeast valley

Henderson police said they were investigating along with a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, Henderson’s SWAT unit and Metro officers.

An arrest has been made aftr a barricade situation in the southeast valley Friday afternoon.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway for a police investigation into a possible robbery or carjacking, according to the. Henderson Police Department..

A collision was reported about 3 p.m. Friday near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street with preliminary information of a robbery or carjacking perhaps have taken place.

Henderson police said they were was investigating along with a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, Henderson’s SWAT unit and Metro officers.

No injuries were reported. No details about the arrest have been reported.